MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was grazed by a bullet on Monday evening, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

The teenager was taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries. The incident happened on Victory Drive West.

WKRG News 5 will update this story when more information is available.

Make sure you don’t miss any breaking news by downloading the WKRG News 5 app and the WKRG Weather app. These are both available for download in the App Store and on Google Play.