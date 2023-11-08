MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 17-year-old accused of giving Adrianna Taylor, 15, of Semmes a fatal dose of fentanyl was denied a youthful offender status during a hearing Tuesday.

The 17-year-old was indicted for reckless manslaughter and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance for causing the death of Mary G. Montgomery High School student, Adrianna Taylor, back in August 2022.

According to his indictment, the teen gave Taylor marijuana and/or Xanax laced with fentanyl.

Taylor was found unresponsive in a home in Semmes on Aug. 31, 2022.

The 17-year-old who was previously described as Taylor’s boyfriend was arrested in September 2022 and was charged as an adult.

He appeared before Judge Jay York Tuesday and asked to be tried as a youthful offender, but that request was denied, so he will continue to be tried as an adult.

There is a status hearing set for Feb. 15, 2024.