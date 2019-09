MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriffs Office is searching for a missing teen with autism. 19-year-old Tyler Jordan Daley was reported missing Tuesday night. He was last seen in Semmes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Daley is 6’5″, weighs 350 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him should call 251-574-8633.