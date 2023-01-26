MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office confirms a 15-year-old girl is facing fraud charges, after reportedly taking pictures of credit card numbers while working at a fast food restaurant in Semmes.

The sheriff’s office says the girl and another 15-year-old girl would take photos of the front and back of credit cards in the drive-thru line at the McDonald’s on Schillinger Road and Moffett Road over the course of a month. It started right before Christmas, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says 19 different people’s credit card numbers were stolen during that time period.

The sheriff’s office says the teens used those numbers to order THC-laced gummies and candies online.

According to the sheriff’s office, they discovered what was happening after four students at Mary G. Montgomery High School ate THC edibles and got sick. One of the students had to be hospitalized. Three students are facing criminal charges.

The 15-year-old is facing charges in both cases. The sheriff’s office says she is charged with 19 counts of trafficking in stolen identities.

The sheriff’s office is still working to identify the other teen involved in the credit card thefts.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to McDonald’s corporate for comment, we have yet to hear back. We will update this story when they respond.