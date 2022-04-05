MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed a 15-year-old boy was shot while playing basketball on Victory Drive.

MPD says the incident occurred on Monday, April 4, around 7:41 p.m. on the 2000 block of Victory Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the teen was shot by unknown subjects. The subjects drove by and began shooting, grazing the teen with a bullet.

Mobile Police said the teen was transported to the hospital for treatment and this incident is still under investigation.