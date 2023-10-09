MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he shot a 16-year-old who jumped his fence over the weekend, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

MPD officers were called Saturday around 10:45 p.m. to the 4000 block of Yorkshire Lane for a report of a juvenile who had been shot.

When they arrived, officers learned that Kerith Ramjus, 42, was sitting in his car when the teen jumped over his fence, according to the news release.

The teen allegedly approached Ramjus’ car, which is when Ramjus fired a shot toward him, according to police.

The teen was hit with the bullet and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. Ramjus was arrested in connection to the shooting.