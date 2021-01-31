Teen receives medical attention after fight breaks out at local skate center

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say one teen was in need of medical attention after a fight broke out amongst hundreds of teens at the Sunshine Skate Center Saturday night.

This incident comes right after a similar situation where a 14-year-old boy was attacked at the Altitude Trampoline Park.

According to police, there were between 100 to 150 teens gathered at the skate center after business hours when the large crowd became unruly.

Officers responded to the scene to deescalate the situation but no one was arrested. Mobile Police did stick around to wait for the teens to leave the scene. Some left on their own, while others were picked up by their parents.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories