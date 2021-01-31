Teen receives medical attention after fight breaks out at local skate center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say one teen was in need of medical attention after a fight broke out amongst hundreds of teens at the Sunshine Skate Center Saturday night.

This incident comes right after a similar situation where a 14-year-old boy was attacked at the Altitude Trampoline Park.

According to police, there were between 100 to 150 teens gathered at the skate center after business hours when the large crowd became unruly.

Officers responded to the scene to deescalate the situation but no one was arrested. Mobile Police did stick around to wait for the teens to leave the scene. Some left on their own, while others were picked up by their parents.