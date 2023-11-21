MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 17-year-old was arrested on Friday after he attempted to flee a traffic stop and was found with a stolen firearm, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police attempted to pull over the teenager while he was on a moped on Carleton Avenue and Eoline Street.

The teenager instead stopped the moped on Eoline Street and fled on foot. He was detained and found to have a stolen firearm, according to police.

The teenager was arrested and transported to Strickland Youth Center.

