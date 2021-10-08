Teen one of two suspects in Mobile shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators said they have a “known” teenage suspect in Thursday’s afternoon shooting on Alba Street that left one person shot in the shoulder.

Detectives said the victim, a 16-year-old suspect and an unknown suspect were “involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical,” according to the overnight recap from the Mobile Police Department.

Police said the unknown subject repeatedly hit the victim with the gun.

“At some point during the physical altercation, the victim was shot in the top right shoulder,” according to the news release.

Police said they arrived to a scene on the 4000 block of Seabreeze Road North Thursday afternoon around 6:10 p.m.. They learned the victim was shot near the 1000 block of Alba Street and then driven to Seabreeze Road.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.