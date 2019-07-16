Teen missing out of Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Police Department is asking for help finding 15-year-old Jasmine Keen. She was last seen on July 15th at approximately around 10 p.m.

Jasmine is a white female, five foot and six inches in height, one hundred and fifty pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Jasmine was last seen at 205 Shelton Beach Road in Saraland and it is unknown where she would be headed.

Anyone with information regarding Jasmine’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or the Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331. You can also call the Saraland Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 251-459-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.