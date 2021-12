MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Grand Bay teenager Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old left the roadway and struck a tree in his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Gaston Loop Road, six miles north of Grand Bay in Mobile County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.