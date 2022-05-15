MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Sgt. John Young of Mobile Police Department, a teen was shot during a fight over a girl.

Sgt. Young said the 13-year-old went to Bienville Square on Saturday night, May 14, for a planned fight “for the affections of a girl.” During the fight, shots were fired and the teen was struck in the arm. His injuries are non-life-threatening. A witness told officers the victim was taken to USA Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

There are no suspects at the time of the writing of this article and MPD is continuing the investigation.

This is a developing story, WKRG News 5 will update you when we have more information.