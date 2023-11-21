MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old boy was found with a firearm on Saturday night, and he was allegedly involved in multiple car burglaries, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The boy was found with the stolen firearm around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the 1600 block of Cheshire Drive West.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Officers arrived on the scene and learned the teenager had stolen the firearm from a relative, according to an MPD news release.

After further investigation, police learned the teenager had been involved in six vehicle burglaries, the release said.

The teen was then taken into custody and brought to Strickland Youth Center.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Drexel on the Road: Nuts about Pecans