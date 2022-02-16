MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed Wednesday morning that a 14-year-old shot Tuesday on Cheshire Drive South died at a local hospital.

The shooting happened around 9:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, MPD says. The 14-year-old was found outside the residence suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The preliminary investigation MPD conducted revealed the victim was in front of the residents when an unknown vehicle with an unknown suspect pulled up to the location. The suspect fired several shots striking the victim.

No additional information is available at this time. If anyone has information about the case please call MPD at 251-208-7211 or an anonymous tip can be sent here.