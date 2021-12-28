Teen caught driving stolen car, has stolen weapon, MPD says

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old was taken to Strickland Youth Center after Mobile police found him driving a stolen car.

MPD officers were called to Middle Ring Road, near Zeigler Blvd., just after 9:30 a.m. Monday to check out a car parked behind a vacant home.

According to MPD, as officers first approached the vehicle, the teen sped away. Officers turned on their lights and sirens, and the teen stopped.

When officers approached the vehicle for the second time, they detained the 16-year-old and found a stolen gun in the car.

