MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two teenagers were arrested Thursday after officers spotted a vehicle stolen during a carjacking, according to a release by Mobile Police.

The vehicle was taken during a carjacking just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Fulton Grocery Store on Dauphin Island Parkway, the release said.

Officers said they spotted the vehicle around 9:10 a.m. Thursday near University Boulevard and Zeigler Boulevard. They chased the vehicle to Prentice Drive, near the University of South Alabama campus.

Buildings on the north side of campus and Research Park were directed to lock down and shelter in place at 9:32 Thursday morning, according to a USA notification system email. USA sent an “all clear” notification at 10:12 a.m.

According to MPD, officers arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old on robbery charges. The 15-year-old was taken to Strickland Youth Center and the 16-year-old was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail, police said.