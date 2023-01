MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy who allegedly brought a stolen gun to B.C. Raines High School on Tuesday, according to a department news release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said officers arrived at the school at about 8:26 a.m. on Tuesday. School officials had detained the boy, according to police, and officers took him into custody when they arrived.

Police said officers recovered a gun they determined was stolen. The teen was arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center.