MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a 6-year-old at an apartment complex Tuesday, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Zaire Hughes, 19, was arrested and will be charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Officers with MPD were called to Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a 6-year-old with at least three gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he went into immediate surgery. The boy was in critical but stable condition.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told WKRG that the apartment the boy was in was shot at from the street. He said he did not believe the 6-year-old was the intended target.