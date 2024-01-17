UPDATE (12:29 p.m.): MCSO has released new information on the arrest of 18-year-old T’Marvin Jones.

Deputies said Jones was sitting in the back seat behind the driver when the shooting occurred. This was the same seat the teenager and 9-year-old were sitting in. The 9-year-old was shot twice and taken to a local hospital. He is in stable condition.

Jones was interviewed by detectives on Tuesday, however, he refused to cooperate, according to a news release. He was interviewed for several hours before being arrested.

Original Story

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that killed a teenager and injured a 9-year-old Monday.

T’Marvin Ladryl Jones, 18, was charged with reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

T’Marvin Ladryl Jones was arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred on I-165 Monday. (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

On Monday, just after 3 p.m., a shootout happened on I-165 in Prichard. As part of that, a teenage girl was killed, and a 9-year-old boy was injured.

Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they believe that the shooting was gang-related and that Jones was the intended target.

According to Sheriff Paul Burch, someone in the other car shot first at Jones, and he shot back with a handgun.

Burch said the 9-year-old who was shot was hit in a previous drive-by shooting last year.

Burch said his mother is being uncooperative with law enforcement, so now, the Department of Human Resources is involved.

Correction: This article previously wrongly identified the deceased. The article has been updated.