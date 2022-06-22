MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a teenager they believe shot into a home and injured an occupant Tuesday evening, according to a department news release.

MPD said on Tuesday around 6:38 p.m. officers responded to the 3700 block of Autumndale Drive in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived they discovered the victim’s home had been struck by bullets by a known subject. The victim suffered a minor injury by being grazed by a bullet in his leg. The victim was treated for his injury on the scene.

MPD says the shooter was identified as a 17-year-old man who was arrested on the 600 block of Palm Street. The teenager was then transported to Metro Jail.