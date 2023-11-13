MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teenager was taken into Strickland Youth Center on Saturday night after allegedly breaking into an apartment.

The victim saw a juvenile male leaving his apartment on Saturday night, followed him and alerted police to his location, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the scene at 6551 Dickens Ferry Road, the location of Dickens Ferry Apartments.

An investigation reportedly confirmed the teenager had forcibly entered the victim’s apartment.

BURGLARY LOCATION:

Police eventually caught the 14-year-old and later took them to Strickland Youth Center, according to the news release.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Ruck March in Mobile raises awareness of veteran suicides