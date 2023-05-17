MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested a 16-year-old for a shooting that happened at a Quick Stop on Friday, May 5, according to a release.

Officers were called to Quick Stop on Broad Street around 10:30 p.m. on May 5 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman who has been shot while sitting inside of a vehicle. The woman had already been taken to the hospital before officers arrived.

The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old male was allegedly playing with a gun in the vehicle when it went off and hit the woman. She was treated for her injuries. The teenager fled the scene before officers arrived, according to the release.

On May 16, the teenager was arrested, charged with assault and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.