MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 17-year-old was arrested on Monday, Christmas Day, after he led a police chase and crashed into another vehicle, which left a woman in serious condition, according to the Mobile Police Department.

An officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly around 3:20 p.m. Monday at the Goodman Avenue and McVay Drive intersection, according to an MPD news release, which said the officer turned on police lights and sirens, but the driver did not stop.

A chase began and ended when the driver ran a red light on southbound Dauphin Island Parkway, which caused a collision with another vehicle, police said.

A 45-year-old woman was driving the car that was hit, and she was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Her condition has been listed as serious, according to Mobile police.

Another vehicle at the intersection was damaged from the crash.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle who started the chase and caused the collision was arrested, an MPD news release said. A 2-year-old passenger in the vehicle was unharmed.

Officers searched the 17-year-old’s vehicle and found drugs, a firearm and drug paraphernalia, according to the release. He was arrested and taken to Metro Jail.

The teen is charged with first-degree assault, attempt to elude, first-degree marijuana possession, certain persons forbidden, drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

The investigation remains ongoing. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.