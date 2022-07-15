MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend both face charges after Mobile Police say she stabbed her father and the boyfriend pointed a gun at him, according to a department news release.

The 16-year-old was arrested for domestic violence assault and taken to the Strickland Youth Center. Benjamin Kelso, 19, was arrested for menacing and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail.

Police said they responded to domestic complaints on Green Park Drive at 1 a.m. Friday, July 13. Police said the 16-year-old and Kelso “were involved in a physical altercation” with her parents. The daughter stabbed the father and Kelso pointed a gun at him, according to police.

Benjamin Kelso

Police said the father was treated for his injuries at the scene.