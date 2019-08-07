Teen allegedy bitten by mall K-9 at The Shoppes at Bel Air files lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three teens and their chaperone who were allegedly involved in an altercation where one of the teens was bitten by a mall security dog in May have filed a lawsuit against several parties, including the owner of The Shoppes at Bel Air.

They filed a suit against the mall, its owner Brookfield Properties, security company Allied Universal, the security officer responsible for ordering the K-9 attack Justin Kestler and other parties.

Lawyers for 16-year-olds Cameron Robinson and Zion Lett, 15-year-old Rodricus Johnson, and 20-year-old Nathanial Henderson say they were at the mall shopping for clothes when they were handcuffed by mall security on June 22, and one was reportedly bitten by the mall’s K-9. Lawyers say they were just horsing around as they were getting out of the car and walking into the mall. “Officer Kestler and his K9 unit come flying around the corner, hops out of the vehicle with his hands on his gun, and shoves the boys against the wall telling them to get the f*** against the wall,” said L. Chris Stewart, one of the boy’s attorneys.

In the complaint, the victims’ attorneys, L. Chris Stewart of Stewart Trial Attorneys, Justin Miller of Morgan & Morgan and Rodney Barganier of Barganier Law Group, LLC, allege the mall and its owner Brookfield Properties failed to provide a safe environment for those on its premises, failed to hire competent security and neglected to provide adequate training to its security officers.

The attorneys will seek punitive damages on behalf of the teens and their chaperone.