MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 13-year-old who allegedly made threat towards Chastang Middle School Wednesday morning, according to a release.

Police were called to the school at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12 for a social media post “circulating concerning a possible threat.”

Officers identified the student who made the post, located him at the school and took him into custody.

He is charged with making terrorist threats and was transported to Strickland Youth Center.