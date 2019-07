MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The teen accused of killing Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder in January was sentenced Tuesday in a separate case.

19-year-old Marco Perez was sentenced in federal court to 51 months for possessing a stolen gun from out of state.

Perez is still facing a capital murder charge in the death of Officer Tuder, who was shot Jan. 20 at the Peach Place Inn while working undercover.