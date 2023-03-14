MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people in connection to the Rickarby Park shooting that left two people with “possibly life-threatening” injuries on March 3.

Lecarey Lett, 28, and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested and both charged with two counts of assault in the first degree. Lett was arrested on Monday, March 13 and the juvenile was arrested on Tuesday, March 14.

On March 3, police were called to Rickarby Park for a shooting that sent two people to the hospital with “possibly life-threatening” injuries. There is no update on the victim’s conditions.