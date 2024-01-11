MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System retained teachers at the Strickland Youth Center after the Boys and Girls Club of South Alabama failed to come up with funding and the proper license to operate the school.

“After the Boys and Girls Club stopped providing educational services at the Strickland Youth Center due to a licensing issue this past fall, Mobile County Public Schools developed a plan to make sure the students there have access to a high-quality education that will keep them from falling behind academically,” Rena Philips, MCPSS spokesperson, said.

Due to the uncertainty of whether the Boys and Girls Club of South Alabama will operate Stickland in the coming years, the teachers are considered “contracted employees” with the school district.

Questions circled whether or not teachers were getting paid the same as they were when they were employed by the Boy and Girls Club. However, Philips confirmed that teachers are being paid the same rate as they were before.

“[Teachers] are making about $227 per day, which [is] comparable to what a regular classroom teacher makes,” Philips said. ‘They may receive health care benefits for just $24 per month.”

The school system previously allocated over $600,000 for Strickland to continue educational services for students attending the school from Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024.