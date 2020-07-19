Tax-free weekend shopping looking different due to delayed school start

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tax-free weekend is always a signal for the start of the school year but with the first semester being virtual it now changes those shopping habits.

Plenty of people came out on Saturday to take advantage of the tax-free holiday weekend but what they were shopping for was a bit different than in years past. With Mobile County Public Schools having pushed back their start date and the first-semester being virtual, some took the weekend with a different approach. “I’m not going to buy everything that is on my children’s list right now until it gets closer to time, but things like crayons, markers, colored pencils those kinds of things I am going to go ahead and get to take advantage of that discount,” said Angel Grimes.

Angel Grimes is a 5th grade teacher at Griggs Elementary and a mother of four. She was out shopping on Saturday, while seeing both sides of knowing the unusual start is changing views. She said “Things that parents are buying are going to be different than what is on the lists absolutely. Most parents are going to be buying items like sanitizers and things like that.”

Grimes’ advice as a partent and educator is simple: Go ahead and grab those items you know your child will need for school whether it is virtual or in person and maybe avoid those things they won’t need off the bat like backpacks or uniforms just in case your child hit a growth spurt soon.

She acknowleged that herself along with other educators in the MCPSS are aware of the frustration parents have with the school plan, but at the end of the day it is for the children’s safety. “There are a lot of frustrations from different perspectives, but we are going to do whatever it takes because we want what’s best for our students.”

At the end of the day the way you choose supplies for your child is up to you, you just may save a few bucks by getting the shopping done this weekend. The sales tax holiday ends on Sunday at midnight.

