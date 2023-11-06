MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “Tarzan: The Musical” will be performed at Langan Park six times over the next two weeks.

EVENT LOCATION:

Show dates and times:

Thursday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

About the musical:

“Washed up on the shores of West Africa, an infant boy is taken in and raised by gorillas who name him Tarzan,” a release reads. “Apart from striving for acceptance from his ape father, Tarzan’s life is mostly monkey business until a human expedition treks into his tribe’s territory and he encounters creatures like himself for the first time. Tarzan struggles to navigate a jungle, thick with emotion as he discovers his animal upbringing clashing with his human instincts.”

The musical is based on Disney’s animated musical and Edgar Burroughs’ story, “Tarzan of the Apes.” It features music from Phil Collins and a book by Tony Award winner David Henry Hwang.

This is a unique setting for the musical as viewers will get to see Tarzan in an outdoor setting.

Food trucks will open at the park at 5:30. each night the musical plays, and gates will open at 6 p.m.

The musical will run for approximately 2 hours and 5 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.

The show is recommended for ages 6 years old and up.

Premium seating tickets with reserved chairs are $50. General admission adult tickets are $25, and general admission tickets for children 12 and under are $20. Fees will be applied to each ticket.

For more information, go to The Pact Theatre Company’s box office page or call the box office at 251-307-5056.