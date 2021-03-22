Tartt stays with 49ers

(WKRG) — Safety Jaquiski Tartt will remain with the San Francisco 49ers after agreeing Monday to a one-year contract. Terms were not released.

“We are very excited to have Jaquiski back with our team,” said General Manager John Lynch on the team’s website. “Jaquiski is an extremely skilled and versatile player who provides excellent communication skills for our defense.”

Tartt prepped at Davidson and played collegiately at Samford. He appeared in just seven games with San Francisco last year due to injuries. During his six-year career, Tartt has appeared in 66 games, made 50 starts, and registered 294 tackles. He has four career interceptions.

Tartt will remain in the 49ers secondary with high school teammate Jimmie Ward.