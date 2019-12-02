Tartt cracks rib

Mobile native Jaquiski Tartt may not be able to play this Sunday when he comes “home” to the Gulf Coast to play the New Orleans Saints. The San Francisco 49ers starting strong safety sustained a rib fracture Sunday in a 20-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.



Shanahan described Tartt as “day to day.” Marcell Harris replaced Tartt and played the final 28 snaps of the Baltimore game. Shanahan said Tartt’s availability for Sunday’s game in New Orleans could be determined by how much pain he can tolerate.



Tartt prepped at Davidson High School, as did the 49ers other starting safety Jimmie Ward.



Rather than returning to San Francisco after the Baltimore game, the 49ers are headed to Bradenton, Florida where they’ll practice this week. The Saints and 49ers are both 10-2.