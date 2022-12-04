MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re in downtown Mobile this week, you may see some new murals up, however, there’s one big difference between these murals and the ones already in downtown: these are temporary.

Artists Michael Townsend and Leah Smith are working to create a massive work of art outside of The Temple Downtown. It’s not etching or painting that they do, it’s taping. Tape Art is a group of artists who come together and create large temporary murals out of low-adhesive tape.

According to the Mobile Art Council, Tape Art has created over 500 large murals and thousands of smaller ones around the world. While the artists are in Mobile, they will be filming a documentary about their work.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the artists are offering a free Artist Talk and Demonstration from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The artists are also set to be at the December LoDa Artwalk on Dec. 9.