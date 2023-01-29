MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have released information on a deadly all-terrain vehicle accident that happened on Saturday night.

According to officials, Charlie Windell Zuber IV died after he was trapped under the ATV. Witnesses at the scene said Zuber got on the passenger side of the ATV in an attempt to prevent the driver from leaving. Zuber allegedly then attempted to remove the keys from the ignition when the driver turned the ATV, causing it to flip and land on Zuber.

Officials said several witnesses removed the ATV and attempted CPR, but attempts to save Zuber were unsuccessful. The incident happened on Guy Williams Road near the Alabama, Mississippi state line. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has ruled Zuber’s death as an accident.

WKRG News 5 spoke with Zuber’s fiance, Sydney Myers, who said, “Chase Zuber was an amazing man who loved his family and he is the love of my life. He was loyal, devoted, kind, funny and compassionate. We have a five-month-old daughter, Mary Grace, together which Chase adored and the best mini version of Chase, his four-year-old son Ryker, which was his world. I can’t imagine what life looks like moving forward but I know he’s watching over all of us. Chase was a quiet, gentle giant who loved with everything he possessed. I am heartbroken and my only goal now is to make sure our daughter and Ryker know what an amazing, great man their father was.”