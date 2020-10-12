Taking charge of mental health

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saturday, October 10 was World Mental Health Day. In 2020, it is important to take charge of your mental health. Kari Whatley joins WKRG News 5 to discuss constant challenges of mental health.

Social anxiety is being a major problem nowadays because everyone is getting used to texting and not wanting to call. Zoom calls are now adding to that.

If you suffer from social anxiety Whatley likes to ask this question. “Say someone who shows you a photo of you and your family/friends who is the first person you are going to look for?”

To hear Whatley’s answer to her question see the video above.

