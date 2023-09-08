T-Pain arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fans of famous rapper T-Pain, get excited! He will be performing at Mardi Gras Park next month.

The concert, sponsored by Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys, will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, according to a Facebook post. The concert will be free.

The last concert performed in Mardi Gras Park was Nelly’s shot on Feb. 3 right after the Conde Cavaliers parade. That show was put on by the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

T-Pain is known for his early 2000 songs such as “Buy U a Drank,” “I’m N Luv,” and “Bartender.” His first album was released on Dec. 6, 2005.