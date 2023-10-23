MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said 13,000 people attended the T-Pain concert Friday night at Mardi Gras Park.

Out of those 13,000, police only responded to two calls, both of which were medical.

Concert-goers were already at the park when our WKRG News 5 crew arrived just before 4 p.m. Friday. Downtown Mobile roads were closed at 5 p.m.

Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys sponsored the concert, which was free to everyone.

The last concert performed in Mardi Gras Park was Nelly’s on Feb. 3 right after the Conde Cavaliers parade. That show was put on by the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

T-Pain is best known for his early 2000 songs such as “Buy U a Drank,” “I’m N Luv,” and “Bartender.”

His first album was released on Dec. 6, 2005.

