T.P. Crockmier’s reopening Thursday

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Facebook: T.P. Crockmier’s)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A favorite downtown Mobile restaurant is opening its doors again after being shut down during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

T.P. Crockmier’s will be once again be serving customers Thursday, August 20.

Crockmier’s closed in March in an effort to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories