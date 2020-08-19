T.P. Crockmier’s reopening Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A favorite downtown Mobile restaurant is opening its doors again after being shut down during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
T.P. Crockmier’s will be once again be serving customers Thursday, August 20.
Crockmier’s closed in March in an effort to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
