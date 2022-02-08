MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — SWAT is the focus of several TV shows and movies, but it’s a real job keeping the Gulf Coast safe, and some officers are trained in Mobile.

SWAT stands for Special Weapons and Tactics. Mobile is home to the region’s training facility. Officers go for a week of training where they learn skills they couldn’t anywhere else.

Mobile Police SWAT Lieutenant Scott Hanks said, “We’re starting them off from the very beginning. We’re going from a complete zero knowledge of SWAT operations to live scenarios that are happening right now.”

While WKRG News 5 was at the training area, 20 officers worked through their final day of tests. Lieutenant Hanks said, “We wanted to set up what a typical SWAT team would see, what sort of situations would they face?”

The final day was made up of four different parts. “We’ve got some narcotics search warrants, we just did some interdiction work, little bit later we’re going to go into some felony warrants, and then we’re going to try to incorporate a scenario involving everything from the SWAT guys to the hostage negotiators,” said Hanks.

All of these situations are complete with officers posing as the bad guys. Lieutenant Hanks said, “They use real weapons but they just use simulations. They sting. It’s sort of pain compliance through making mistakes, they’ll find you if you make a mistake.”

They also use specialized equipment like a robot you can throw through windows. Officers use a remote control to roll it around. It lets them see what’s happening in real time before it’s safe to go inside.

A SWAT Study conducted by the National Tactical Officers Association says. “Agencies that activated their SWAT team indicated they were EIGHT times MORE likely to use less lethal force.”

Spanish Fort Police had several officers training while WKRG News 5 cameras were at the facility. The department used the week of training to start its own SWAT team. CLICK HERE to see that story.