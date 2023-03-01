SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a small city in Mobile County are getting ready for a big weekend. The annual Swamp Fest raises money for Satsuma Schools. This marks the 11th year of this event. It’s a fundraiser that’s transformed into a tradition over the last decade.

This year’s swamp fest is Saturday from nine until three at Satsuma High School. The parking lot at the school will be filled with classic cars–cajun food and musical acts. This is a big deal for this community. Through the Friends For Satsuma Schools Foundation, this event raises money for the school through grants that teachers can apply for and also supports scholarships. It’s one way this small place can show big support for local education.

“It brings the community together, it’s the biggest event in Satsuma, last year we had 180 cars in the car show from the Northside Cruisers Car Club and they’re a big supporter as well,” said fundraising chair Jackie Benson. “People need people and after COVID we need to get out and be part of the community.” Swamp Fest helps augment the programs in Satsuma City Schools.

Last year they raised $22,000 for the foundation and hope to top that this year. Organizers say they’re optimistic about the crowds growing in each subsequent year. For more information click here.