MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least one person was hurt after a two-vehicle crash outside a midtown church Sunday afternoon. Two SUVs collided on Government Street near Little Flower Avenue outside of Little Flower Catholic Church. One of the SUVs overturned and landed on its top on Little Flower Avenue.

We saw one person being loaded from the other SUV onto an ambulance. The crash happened just before 12:30 on Sunday afternoon. Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene. It’s not clear how the crash happened or how many people may have been hurt. We’ve reached out to both agencies for more information and are waiting to hear back.