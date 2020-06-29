SUV passengers shoot at brother, sister driving on I-65 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Sunday, June 28, at about 2:21 a.m., officers responded to I-65 southbound between Dauphin Street and Airport Boulevard to assist a motorist who stated that he and his sister had just been involved in a shooting on I-65.
According to the victim, while on the interstate a dark-colored SUV pulled up on the side of them and at least three people started shooting and then exited at Government Boulevard. The victims’ vehicle was struck multiple times. No one was injured.
