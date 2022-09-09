MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A driver and his child passenger were taken to a hospital Friday after the driver sped away from Mobile Police on Dauphin Street and crashed into a tree next to Sage Park.

Mobile police said around 12:45 officers tried to pull over a vehicle at Dauphin and Florida Streets. Police said the driver refused to stop and led officers on a short pursuit.

However, because of the time of day and traffic conditions, police said they stopped the pursuit.

Police said the driver continued to drive recklessly on Dauphin Street when he hit a tree. At the scene, WKRG News 5 could see Mobile Police officers looking inside the SUV and removing some items.

We saw one man being put in the back of a police car in handcuffs. One witness who was eating lunch in the parking lot at Sage Park said he heard the tires screech and saw the driver crash into a tree before stopping in the median.

The driver and the child were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Police are still investigating.