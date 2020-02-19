Suspicious package found at IRS building in Mobile

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspicious package was found at the IRS building on University Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue said a wet package was delivered to the IRS building, and a HAZMAT team was called to inspect it.

When Fire-Rescue arrived, they examined an IRS employee who handled the package and found they showed no signs of illness. Millhouse said that person was released but will be monitored.

The scene was turned back over to the IRS.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories