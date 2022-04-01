MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A team of one woman and two men stole a car at Cabana Apartments on Cabana Blvd. early Friday morning, according to Mobile Police. One thief brandished a gun. Another pepper-sprayed the car owner.

Officers arrived at the apartments at 12:21 a.m. Friday on a carjacking call. They determined a woman and two men stole a vehicle.

One of the men shot in the direction of the car and demanded car keys and cell phone from the car driver, according to a news release. Another thief pepper-sprayed the car owner.

The three subjects fled the scene in the car. Mobile Police are still investigating.