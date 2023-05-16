UPDATE: Mobile Police said they arrested a third suspect involved in the Tuesday morning chase that saw two others arrested. Police said guns and drugs were tossed from the vehicle before the vehicle hit a curb and the suspects tried to run away.

LaShaun Williams, 20, faces two new charges Tuesday, attempting to elude and tampering with physical evidence.

Williams was arrested in back in March and charged with drug trafficking. Summerdale Police told WKRG News 5 that Williams was one of two busted with guns and drugs on their way to spring break.

The details of that March arrest are similar to what Mobile Police said happened on Tuesday. Summerdale Police said they tried to stop a speeding car on the Baldwin Beach Express. The car wouldn’t stop and people inside started tossing items from the car.

Summerdale Police said they recovered 4 Fentanyl pills, 39 Zanax pills, two guns, one of which had a 50-round drum magazine.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said officers were able to recover drugs and guns tossed from a vehicle during a chase. Two suspects were arrested.

Mobile Police said Asa Jones, 19, and Jarne Russell-Isaac were both arrested and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail. Jones was booked on two charges, a probation violation and attempting to elude. Russell-Isaac faces three charges, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

Police said the chase began when officers tried to stop a vehicle on North University Boulevard at about 11:26 Tuesday morning. Police said as the vehicle fled from them, they could see occupants throwing drugs and guns from the vehicle.

The chase ended when the vehicle hit a curb. Police said Jones and Isaac got out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

One of them tried to hide in another vehicle. Police said neither ran for very long before officers captured them.