MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to identify people who they say are connected to Thursday night’s shooting at The Shoppes at Bel Air.

The MPD issued these photos of the suspects Friday morning.

Suspects in The Shoppes at Bel Air shooting Jan. 11 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photos courtesy of the Mobile Police Department)

Police, responding to reports of gunshots, arrived at the mall on Airport Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

News 5 confirmed that gunshots were fired in the mall, according to witnesses, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Jacqueline Quinn, who works at the Cinnabon in the mall, said she heard the gunfire.

“And then I saw everyone running this way, and that’s when I heard the whole clip get emptied,” she said.

“And everyone was running inside stores; they were shutting stores … I just sat on the floor ’cause I didn’t know what else to do.”

So, what happened?

Two males, who know each other, reportedly argued and then began shooting at one another, according to police.

If you have any information about their identities or whereabouts, call 251-208-7211 or use the MPD’s anonymous tip line at 844-251-0644.