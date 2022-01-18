Suspects linked to Fairhope woman’s murder plead not guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two suspects linked to a Fairhope woman’s disappearance and murder pleaded not guilty during their arraignment on Tuesday morning.

Kenneth Colburn is being charged with murder and credit card fraud. Amanda Miller is being charged with credit card fraud.

Police accuse Colburn of killing Tammy Wedgeworth. She was last seen leaving her Fairhope home on New Year’s Day heading to Mobile. Both Miller and Colburn were accused of fraudulently using the victim’s credit card.

Wedgeworth’s body was found a week after she went missing in a ditch in Mobile.

Her car was found about four miles away from her body near Colburn’s home.

The state says Colburn was already out on bond for theft and other charges. They also said Colburn had five prior felony convictions.

Colburn and Miller are being held without bond.

Their preliminary hearing has been set for February 15.