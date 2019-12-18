Suspects in USA professor’s murder plead not guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The two men charged with felony murder in the death an economics professor pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

20-year-olds Tiquez Timmons and Derric Scott are charged with felony murder. Detectives believe the murder started as a burglary attempt. Prosecutors have said Scott was the shooter, but both Timmons and Scott are charged with felony murder. A felony murder charge is when a murder is committed in commission of another crime. In this case, the other crime would be burglary.

Dr. Matthew Wiser was shot inside his own home in November. Detectives traced Wiser’s stolen Nintendo Switch to Timmons and Scott when it was logged onto a network.

Bond is set at $150,000 for each suspect. If they make bond, they would have to wear electronic monitors.

Timmons and Scott will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on January 16.

